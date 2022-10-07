Search icon
HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Supplementary result 2022 declared at hbpbose.org: How to check here

HPBOSE Himachal Board Class 12 Supplementary result has been declared at the official website-- hbpbose.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 08:19 PM IST

HPBOSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP Board Class 12 Supplementary examination result for the August 2022 session today, October 7. Candidates will have to use their roll number to check their HPBOSE class 12th Supplementary results.

HP Board 12th supplementary Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website at hbpbose.org
  • On the homepage, click on the result tab
  • Next, click on “12th (Compartment/Improvement/Additional/Diploma Holder(Re-Appear)) Examination Result, August-2022”
  • Enter your roll number and click on search button
  • HP Board 12th supplementary result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download it and and take print out for future reference.

