HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Supplementary result 2022 declared at hbpbose.org: How to check here

HPBOSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP Board Class 12 Supplementary examination result for the August 2022 session today, October 7. Candidates will have to use their roll number to check their HPBOSE class 12th Supplementary results.

HP Board 12th supplementary Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at hbpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on “12th (Compartment/Improvement/Additional/Diploma Holder(Re-Appear)) Examination Result, August-2022”

Enter your roll number and click on search button

HP Board 12th supplementary result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download it and and take print out for future reference.

