HP Board Date Sheet 2023: Himachal Pradesh, HPBOSE Dharamshala time table for classes 3,5 & 8 released

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE has released the date sheet for the 2023 annual exam for classes 3, 5, and 8. According to the official schedule, the HP Board annual exam for Class 3, class 5, and class 8 will begin on November 28. While the exams for Class 3 and Class 5 will end on December 5, 2022, the Class 8 exam will get done on December 6, 2022.

The exams will be conducted in a single shift between 9:45 am and 1 pm. Students have been advised to report physically to the exam centre, one hour before the exam begins.

HPBOSE Class 8 timetable

November 28, 2022: Maths

November 29, 2022: Sanskrit

November 30, 2022: English

December 1, 2022: Himachal Lok Sanskriti and Yog

December 2, 2022: Social Science

December 3, 2022: Arts, Home Science, Music/Instrument, Punjabi, Urdu

December 5, 2022: Science

December 6, 2022: Hindi

HPBOSE Class 5 timetable

November 28, 2022: English

November 30, 2022: Hindi

December 2, 2022: Environmental Science (EVS)

December 5, 2022: Maths

HPBOSE Class 3 timetable

November 28, 2022: Maths

November 30, 2022: Environmental Science (EVS)

December 2, 2022: Hindi

December 5, 2022: English

The exam will be held in the offline mode following the Covid protocols. Students are not allowed to carry any electronic gadgets including calculators, smart watches, pagers, and smartphones, among others.