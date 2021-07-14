HP Board 12th Result Declared LIVE Updates: Check results at hpbose.org, direct link to download marksheet here

The HPBoSE had earlier released alternate evaluation criteria which was based on the performance of students in their class 10, 11, and 12 marks.

The Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBoSE) on Wednesday declared the class 12 results. Students can check their marks at hpbose.org today. A total of 1.3 lakh students appeared for the exam, out of which 92.77% have passed in HP Board Class 12 exam. Pushpendra, a student from Kullu has topped the exam with 500/500 marks

Notably, HP Board Class 12 exams were cancelled this year due to COVID-19 outbreak. The HPBoSE had earlier released alternate evaluation criteria which was based on the performance of students in their class 10, 11, and 12 marks.

Students can check also check results at results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net. The class 10 result for HPBoSE are already declared.

To prepare the marksheet of the class 12 students, HPBoSE considered the class 10, 11, and 12 marks. 10 per cent weightage is given to the class 10 results, 15 per cent weightage to class 11 results and 55 per cent weightage to class 12 first, second terms, and pre-board exams. The board also gave 5 per cent weightage to English and 15 per cent weightage to internal assessments.

Here’s How to check class 12 results:

- Visit the official website hpbose.org

- On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab

- Click on the link to check HP Board Class 12 Result 2021

- New page will appear on the screen

- Submit your credentials and login

- The HPBOSE 12th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

- Download the HP Board Class 12 Result 2021 and take its printout for further use.