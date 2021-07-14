HP Board 12th Result Declared LIVE Updates: Check results at hpbose.org, direct link to download marksheet here

Headlines

Vijay Varma on working with Kareena Kapoor-Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan: 'Good teammates improve your game' | Exclusive

UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Admit Card released at upsc.gov.in, check steps to download

Pakistan: Imran Khan to be released on bail after Islamabad HC suspends conviction in Toshakhana case

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan shines in 'chartbuster song', says Anirudh's track is 'Jawan's tha tha thaiya'

Jammu and Kashmir: SC asks Centre to clear stand on time frame, roadmap for restoration of J-K’s statehood

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vijay Varma on working with Kareena Kapoor-Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan: 'Good teammates improve your game' | Exclusive

UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Admit Card released at upsc.gov.in, check steps to download

Pakistan: Imran Khan to be released on bail after Islamabad HC suspends conviction in Toshakhana case

Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar's old Instagram chats go viral

Hero Karizma makes a grand comeback

Indian players with maximum ODI runs against Pakistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

DNA | Unraveling scammers' software-assisted 'Tatkal' ticket scams

DNA | Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win gold at World Athletics Championships, PM hails

DNA | How miraculously AIIMS doctors saved toddler's life mid-flight

Vijay Varma on working with Kareena Kapoor-Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan: 'Good teammates improve your game' | Exclusive

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan shines in 'chartbuster song', says Anirudh's track is 'Jawan's tha tha thaiya'

Janhvi Kapoor spotted with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offering prayers at Tirumala, fans wonder 'shaadi pakki?'

HomeEducation

Education

HP Board 12th Result Declared LIVE Updates: Check results at hpbose.org, direct link to download marksheet here

The HPBoSE had earlier released alternate evaluation criteria which was based on the performance of students in their class 10, 11, and 12 marks.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2021, 02:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBoSE) on Wednesday declared the class 12 results. Students can check their marks at hpbose.org today. A total of 1.3 lakh students appeared for the exam, out of which 92.77% have passed in HP Board Class 12 exam. Pushpendra, a student from Kullu has topped the exam with 500/500 marks

Notably, HP Board Class 12 exams were cancelled this year due to COVID-19 outbreak. The HPBoSE had earlier released alternate evaluation criteria which was based on the performance of students in their class 10, 11, and 12 marks.

Students can check also check results at results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net. The class 10 result for HPBoSE are already declared.

To prepare the marksheet of the class 12 students, HPBoSE considered the class 10, 11, and 12 marks. 10 per cent weightage is given to the class 10 results, 15 per cent weightage to class 11 results and 55 per cent weightage to class 12 first, second terms, and pre-board exams. The board also gave 5 per cent weightage to English and 15 per cent weightage to internal assessments.

Here’s How to check class 12 results:

- Visit the official website hpbose.org

- On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab

- Click on the link to check HP Board Class 12 Result 2021

- New page will appear on the screen

- Submit your credentials and login

- The HPBOSE 12th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

- Download the HP Board Class 12 Result 2021 and take its printout for further use.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Armaan Malik gets engaged to Aashna Shroff, shares adorable photos: 'Our forever has...'

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation on 104th episode of his monthly radio programme today

Court directs makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer not to show killer wearing RCB jersey in film following IPL team's lawsuit

Sobhita Dhulipala looks unrecognisable in old video from Miss India, netizens joke: 'Khoon Bhari Maang transformation'

Sunny Deol recalls ‘struggling’ after Gadar Ek Prem Katha's release: ‘I wasn’t getting much…’

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE