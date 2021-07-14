HP Board 12th Result 2021: How to check HPBOSE Class 12 Results online at at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of the HP Board class 12 examination on July 14 (Wednesday).

Here’s How to check HPBose class 12 results:

- Visit the official website hpbose.org

- On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab

- Click on the link to check HP Board Class 12 Result 2021

- New page will appear on the screen

- Submit your credentials and login

- The HPBOSE 12th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

- Download the HP Board Class 12 Result 2021 and take its printout for further use.

A total of 1.3 lakh students appeared for the exam, out of which 92.77% have passed in HP Board Class 12 exam. Pushpendra, a student from Kullu has topped the exam with 500/500 marks

