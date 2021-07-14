HP Board 12th Result 2021: HPBOSE Class 12 Results Declared - check direct link

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of the HP Board class 12 examination on July 14 (Wednesday). However, the direct link to check the HP Board class 12 result is not activated yet. Once the link is activated, students of class 12 will be able to check the results online at hpbose.org.

Out of the total 1,00,799 students who had appeared for the HP Board Class 12 exam this year, 92.7% of students have passed the board exam.