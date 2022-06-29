HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 today: How, when, and where to check?

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be declared today (June 29) by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exam 2022 can download their HP Board Class 10 result 2022 at the official website-- hpbose.org.

Candidates of HPBOSE Class 10 can also click here to directly check the result.

HP Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website hpbose.org

On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select the ‘Result’ tab

Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10th Result 2022

Submit your credentials and login

The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.



The HPBOSE conducted the HP Class 10 board exams between March 26 and April 13. This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms on the lines of CBSE and CISCE. The HPBOSE term 1 exam result was announced on February 10, and term 2 results will be announced today. The final result will be the combination of both terms.

The HP Board Class 12th Result 2022 was declared at hpbose.org on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Girls outperformed boys in the Arts stream. All the top 10 positions for the Arts stream are bagged by girls.

