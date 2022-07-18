How to Start your CAT 2022 Exam Preparation from Scratch with Mock Test & Previous Year Papers?

CAT Books 2022, CAT Books, CAT Exam 2022, CAT 2022, CAT Books for Exam 2022, CAT Solved Paper for Exam 2022, CAT Solved Paper 2022, Previous Year Paper for CAT 2022, CAT Previous Year Paper for Exam 2022, CAT Previous Year Paper 2022, Latest CAT Solved Paper for Exam 2022, CAT Previous Year Solved Question Paper for Exam 2022, CAT Previous Year Solved Question Paper 2022.

Common Admission Test (CAT) is the door to 1200 management schools in India, including the IIMs. With more than 2.3 Lakhs aspirants appearing for it, CAT is our country’s most admired MBA entrance examination.



Focus, hard work and persistence are the only shortcuts to cracking CAT 2022 exam.

But what strategy to opt for? You will have the answer to this question by the end of this article.

Know the rules

Before starting to prepare, it is crucial to be aware of the exam pattern and the syllabus of the CAT 2022 Exam .

. Knowing that will give an idea of how to plan for the exam and topics that demand more attention.

·Preparing for VARC (CAT 2022 Exam)



VARC stands for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. This section has 3 parts:



Vocabulary: Vocab-based questions comprise Sentence Completion Tests, Spellings, Odd Words, Analogies, Words Often Confused, Close Tests, Synonyms and Antonyms, etc. The main requirement to crack vocab-based questions is strong reasoning skills and reading practice.

Grammar: For the grammar part, it is advisable to stick to the rules and learn different parts of speech and their uses. Furthermore, for CAT 2022 Exam, practice the identical set of questions that generally appear in the exam.

Reading Comprehension: The only way to crack this part is to develop a habit of reading. You must be able to read 250-300 words per minute (at least). Start reading what you like and gradually step out of your comfort zone. Reading newspapers, fiction novels, non-fiction books, and blogs is advisable.

Preparing for DILR in CAT 2022 Exam:



DILR stands for Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning. The key to cracking this part is mental calculation. It is primarily logic-driven, but basic math skills are also needed. It is advisable to have a good grip on Tables (at least till 20) and basic calculations.

As mentioned before, repeated practice will increase your precision, just like the other sections of the



CAT 2022 Exam:



Preparing for Quantitative Aptitude (CAT 2022 Exam)

This section will take a third of the CAT 2022 Exam Paper. It generally comprises Geometry, Algebra, Arithmetic, and Advanced Mathematics.



The only way to crack this part and score well in it is to master the theories and the fundamentals. It is advisable to study every chapter in-depth. Also, try many sample questions to crack the Q & A Section of the CAT 2022 exam.



Solving Mock Tests (CAT 2022 Exam)

When you complete your preparation for the CAT 2022 Exam, it is recommended to check your understanding. Visit multiple websites and take tests from there. You will know what topics need more attention from the scores of those tests. Toppers recommend solving at least 40 Mock Tests while your preparation time is going on.



Solving Previous Year Question Papers (CAT 2022 Exam)



Aspirants should solve CAT papers of a minimum of the previous 5 years and evaluate themselves based on that. Solving papers will give you an idea of your strengths and weaknesses. For better understanding and preparation, students can also start preparing with Oswaal CAT Previous Year Solved Paper for Exam 2022 to ease your exams and get different benefits from it:

Three Sections are as follows- Verbal Ability & Reading comprehension, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

Chapter wise and Topic wise introduction.

Previous Years’ (1990-2008 & 2017-2021) Exam Questions to facilitate focused study

Exam Questions to facilitate focused study CAT 2021 – All three sessions’ papers section wise for understanding pattern and type of the questions.

Mind Maps to provoke new ideas

Boost Memory skills with Mnemonics

Concept wise Videos in QR codes for Digital Learning Experience

Here is the recommended link for Oswaal CAT Previous Year Solved Paper for Exam 2022 Click here, https://bit.ly/3uNcwZ6

Some Tips to Prepare for the CAT 2022 Exam:



Time management: To dedicate proper time to all subjects, it is recommended to have a well-organized timetable. Revisions: Only going through all the things at once is not enough. Repeated revisions are also equally important. Reading newspapers daily will help you develop a reading habit and increase your reading speed.

Conclusion:



By applying the strategy mentioned in the article, the candidate can master all the necessary skills to crack the CAT 2022 exam.

Remember that hard work and repeated revisions are the shortest routes to crack the CAT 2022 exam.

All the best!

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.