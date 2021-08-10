How to prepare extensively for CBSE MCQ based 10th & 12th term 1 board exams 2021-22

According to the newly updated regulations of the CBSE board, the entire term will be split into two equal halves with two term-end examinations. Term – I is going to consist only of MCQ questions, whereas the Term – I paper may consist of MCQ or subjective type questions. Either way, since there is a lot of ground to cover, students should not waste any time in starting their preparation with rigor.

Everyone has their own methods and processes for studying, and honestly, whatever works best for them because it's their future and career that is on the line. However, there is no denying the fact that there are certain tips and certain tools that can speed up the process for you and since time is not a luxury that students have, saving time can be of great help as they can dedicate that time towards solving papers, revision or even acquiring additional information on certain topics.

Oswaal Books has a couple of study materials that are dedicated to helping students improve on their studying techniques and speed up their learning process. Their tools are really reliable and highly sought-after.

Preparation Tips that will save you time and earn you the high rank

CBSE is certainly one of the tougher boards to score well in, and there is no denying that. However, it is not impossible to rank in the top tiers if you set your head straight, fix up a study plan, do what needs to be done but more importantly, study from the right study tools and materials. Here are a few tips that will go a long way in prepping you for your board examination better than most of your peers:

1. CBSE Class 10 & 12 MCQ Question Banks For Term 1 & 2 Board Exams 2021-22 – If there is one must-have tool that can work wonders in sharpening your

answering skills and your wit, then it has to be New Syllabus Oswaal CBSE MCQ Question Banks for Term – I & 2 Board Exams 2021-22. Solving question banks has been an old practice that has survived because of their effectiveness. Question Banks basically prepare you in a multi-faceted manner, ensuring that all your skills and abilities are honed simultaneously. You have here all the latest MCQs Typologies (Stand Alone, Reasoning- Assertion, Case-Based) For Term 1 & 2 Board Exams 2021-22. You learn the pattern of questioning; you understand the scheme of question allocation and which topics are more important than the others, you learn to paraphrase better as you recall and structure your answers; and most importantly, you learn how to manage time efficiently, down to the last minute. Another great benefit of solving question banks is that you get a better understanding of the overall syllabus, and it helps you set up your smart-studying routine.

Here's the recommended link for New Syllabus CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 10 for Term1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3xIuSsV

Here's the recommended link for New Syllabus CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 12 for Term1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3xx26vc

2. No procrastinating – Set daily goals for yourself and stick to them, no matter what. Try to keep yourself from slacking even with the littlest of things because the mentality is what matters. Train yourself to be more active mentally and physically, and don't put off what you have planned for yourself today till tomorrow. This will allow you to have ample time to dedicate to other aspects of preparation that you think are equally or more important. By achieving daily targets, you will be able to keep track of your progress and your achievements, thereby keeping yourself motivated and in a clear line of sight of the bigger goal, and by the time you are done with ticking all the boxes, you will have a few days of grace to revise and revisit.

3. Work out and eat right – It is equally important to keep your mind and your body at optimum functioning capacity at all times. If you want to do more, go that extra mile and work in overdrive, you need to give your body the tools and the juice it needs to

keep working. Exercise daily as it keeps the endorphins flowing and keeps you more active throughout the day. Eat right because acidic reflux and other temporary body anomalies can really slow you down. Eat fruits and chocolate (the latter acts as a mood lifter) and avoid anything that can give rise to bodily disorders.

4. Sleep enough – Burn the midnight oil but make sure you don't burn the candle at both ends. Take breaks and rest your eyes and brain because there is no point draining yourself. You need to be able to work at the same pace the following day. That is why it is imperative to take small power naps in between study sessions and get a good night's sleep each night because that is what charges the brain and rejuvenates it. Resting your eyes is important so to avoid eye and brain fatigue. If you want to work at the same efficiency level, you need to sleep right.

Board examinations can seem like a really steep jump, but with the right study materials, it is definitely a jump you can make. The key is to believe in yourself, trust the process and be consistent in your learning. Visit Oswaal Books' website today and get their study materials and make sure you make the most of them.

Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content