The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national-level exam conducted by CBSE twice a year, serving as a gateway for aspirants seeking a teaching career.

Preparing for an exam like CTET requires a high-end focus and a curated plan of action so that you can concentrate on weaker areas and pace stronger areas. The CBSE has announced the CTET exam date and will be held on 14th Dec, 2024. So candidates who have not yet started preparing, start now. This article aims to provide tips and strategies to prepare for the CTET Exam effectively.

Understanding the CTET Exam Pattern

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), organized by CBSE, is designed to assess candidates for teaching roles at primary (Classes I-V) and upper primary (Classes VI-VIII) levels. The exam has two papers: Paper I for primary level and Paper II for upper primary level. Each paper includes 150 multiple-choice questions across various sections i.e. Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies in Paper I, while Paper II includes Mathematics & Science or Social Studies or language for subject specialization. Candidates are given 2.5 hours per paper, with 1 mark per question and no negative marking. Understanding this structure is essential for targeted preparation and effective time management during the exam.

CTET Exam 2024

The CTET exam is comprised of 2 papers for different exam levels to test your knowledge of the subjects on different levels. Paper II takes place in the morning session, commencing at 9:30 AM and concluding at Noon, which is to check your subject to teach primary grade (I to V classes). Paper I takes place in the afternoon session, starting at 2:30 PM and ending at 5:00 PM, and evaluates your subject knowledge level for elementary grade (VI to VIII classes).

How to Clear the CTET Exam in the First Attempt?

The way you approach CTET Exam preparation changes the results completely. No matter whether you are preparing for many years or just starting your CTET exam preparation, the candidate approach carries the actual weight in the success of the CTET Examination. Follow a strict study routine, dedicate hours in a day, focus on key areas, and regularly practice with mock tests and previous years' question papers. Here are some essential tips for a well-structured study plan:

Prioritize to Prepare: While preparing for the CTET Exam, make sure that you prioritize your work well. As you might not want to waste time on already-known concepts. Work smarter by shifting your focus 1st over the concepts that you might find yourself weak in, and practice the already known concepts to pace your learning on Adda247 platform.

Attempt Previous Year Question Papers: You might have a good knowledge of your subject but preparation asks precision and precision comes from practice. Employing previous year's question papers, help you understand and better strategize your study plan. By attempting the previous year's questions, you get a clear idea about what kind of questions usually appear in the exams, what topics the examiners ask frequently for, and how to attempt them swiftly.

Read NCERT Books: As the aspirants preparing would ultimately be teaching primary and elementary standards. The CTET question paper also comprises the contents from the concerned books from I to VIII standards, so read NCERT books also to get a clear idea about the concept level and depth.

Follow Adda247 Online Lectures: Self-study is the main key while preparing for any exam. However, firm guidance from experts in the domain can provide better preparation modules. Adda247 Online lectures play a important role in preparing and providing a cost-effective and interactive learning experience. So, look for Adda247 online lectures that can guide you better for the CTET 2024 exam.

Hand-written Notes: Books are full of insights and have always been paramount in our preparation. Hand-written notes along with books, assist in better revision of the concepts, as the content is written in our own language. Keep these brief notes handy so that you do not have to delve into the whole concept to recall any topic.

Attempt Adda247 Mock Test Series: The preparation should always stay sharp and precise with realization of where we actually stand for the exam. Attempt Adda247 Mock Test Series from well-known online institutes, this makes sure that you know the level of preparation you have and will find out the areas of improvement. Solve these papers every week, track your progress, and work on your weaker areas on Adda247 Platform.

CTET Exam Preparation Tips: Subject-Wise Strategy for 1 Month

Preparing for the CTET exam in a month requires a structured, subject-wise approach to cover each section effectively. With limited time, focusing on high-weightage topics, daily practice, and time management is essential. Below is a 1-month study plan, broken down into weekly goals for each subject, to help candidates maximize their preparation and confidently tackle the CTET exam.

CTET Paper 1 – 1-Month Preparation Plan (Subject-wise & Topic-wise)

Child Development & Pedagogy (6 hours/week) - Child Development, Theories of Learning, Motivation, Inclusive Education, Classroom Management

Language I (Hindi/English) (6 hours/week) - Language Comprehension, Grammar, Teaching Methods, Listening & Speaking, Language Pedagogy

Language II (Hindi/English) (6 hours/week) - Grammar, Vocabulary, Reading Comprehension, Pedagogy of Language Development

Mathematics (6 hours/week) - Arithmetic, Number System, Geometry, Measurement, Data Handling, Problem Solving

Environmental Studies (6 hours/week) - Family & Friends, Water, Shelter, Environmental Pollution, Natural Resources, Ecological Balance

Week Breakdown:

Week 1-3: Focus on core topics and concepts for each subject. Devote 2 hours/day to studying, allowing deeper understanding and practice.

Week 4: Focus on mock tests and revision. Dedicate 3-4 hours/day to full-length mock tests and revisiting weak areas.

CTET Paper 2 – 1-Month Preparation Plan (Subject-wise & Topic-wise)

Child Development & Pedagogy (6 hours/week) - Child Development, Theories of Learning, Motivation, Inclusive Education, Cognitive Development

Language I (Hindi/English) (6 hours/week) - Language Comprehension, Grammar, Pedagogy of Language Development, Listening & Speaking

Language II (Hindi/English) (5 hours/week) - Reading Comprehension, Grammar, Vocabulary, Communication Skills

Mathematics & Science (8 hours/week) - Number System, Algebra, Geometry, Environmental Chemistry, Energy, Motion

Social Studies/Social Science (6 hours/week) - History, Geography, Political Science, Social & Cultural Issues, Civics

Week Breakdown:

Week 1-3: Focus on core topics in each subject. Devote 2 hours/day for deeper understanding and concept-building.

Week 4: Dedicate more time to mock tests and revision. Spend 3-4 hours/day on full-length mock exams and revisiting weak areas.

