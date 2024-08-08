How rich is Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti? What are his other sources of income apart from coaching UPSC aspirants

Twitter
Dr. Vikas Divyakirti earns a substantial income from YouTube as well. However, coaching remains his primary source of income.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti is a highly respected educator specialising in UPSC subjects and operates the Drishti IAS coaching center. He is well-known on Instagram, where many dedicated pages feature short clips of his lectures. His personal YouTube channel has 2.95 million subscribers, while his coaching center, Drishti IAS, boasts over 11 million subscribers.

After the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to flooding in the basement of an IAS coaching center in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, a crackdown on alleged encroachments and illegal constructions of other coaching centers across the city was carried out. Drishti IAS was also scrutinised and authorities sealed its basement in Mukherjee Nagar, sealing off five rooms.

Born on December 26, 1973, into a middle-class family in Haryana, Dr. Divyakirti’s father was a renowned Hindi literature professor at Maharishi Dayanand University, and his mother was a PGT teacher in Bhiwani. He has two elder brothers: one is a software engineer in the US, and the other is a DIG at the CBI. Dr. Divyakirti attended Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhiwani for his early education before pursuing a BA in Hindi at Delhi University's Zakir Husain Delhi College. He furthered his studies with postgraduate degrees in English and Hindi, along with MA, MPhil, and PhD qualifications. This strong academic background makes him one of the most qualified professors for UPSC exams in India.

After completing his education, Dr. Divyakirti began teaching at Delhi University. Concurrently, influenced by familial expectations, he prepared for the UPSC exams and secured an impressive AIR 384 in 1996. Although he briefly worked at the Ministry of Home Affairs, his passion for teaching led him to establish the Drishti IAS coaching center in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, in 1999.

In addition to his coaching institute, Dr. Divyakirti’s YouTube channel is highly successful, with millions of followers. His significant income from YouTube adds to his primary earnings from coaching. According to reports, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti’s net worth exceeds 250 million rupees, and he earns more than 20 million rupees annually.

In 1998, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti married Taruna Verma, who holds a PhD and serves as the Director at Drishti IAS. She has 65.5K followers on Instagram, contributing to the coaching center's strong online presence.

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti earns a substantial income from YouTube as well. However, coaching remains his primary source of income. According to reports, Vikas Divyakirti's net worth is over Rs 25 crore, and he earns more than Rs 2 crore annually.

