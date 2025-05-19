Know how much marks is required to get admission in AIIMS Delhi, know number of seats, eligibility, application process, other details, check below

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi is among India's best medical institutions, known for academic excellence, state-of-the-art research, and world-class medical facilities. Thousands of competitive medical students vie for a precious seat at AIIMS Delhi every year, so it is a most sought-after and highly competitive place to study medicine. However, the number of seats and eligiblity critaria is limited. Check below to know how one can gain admission at AIIMS Delhi, including the number of seats offered, qualifications, application procedure, and other details.

Number of seats at AIIMS Delhi

There are total 132 seats at AIIMS Delhi, with 7 seats reserved for foreign nationals in the general category. Evey year the total number of seats in AIIMS Delhi for MBBS changes as per the time. Students are advised to check latest updates available on the official website of AIIMS.

Marks required for admission in AIIMS Delhi

In 2024, the AIIMS Delhi NEET MBBS cutoff for the general (UR) category closed at a rank of 47, with a score of 715 out of 720. The NEET MBBS EWS cutoff for AIIMS Delhi closed at the 214th rank. Based on these trends, a score above 700 out of 720 is generally needed for AIIMS Delhi MBBS admission. However, the expected cutoff for 2025 may decrease due to the anticipated difficulty of the examination.

For 2025, it is expected that the NEET rank for AIIMS MBBS admission may close at 53 for the general category, while for the EWS category, the cutoff may close at 260. OBC category candidates may expect the AIIMS Delhi MBBS cutoff to close at 240th rank.

Admission process

Admission to MBBS at AIHS Delhi requires a valid NEET UG score, followed by seat allocation through the NEET UG counselling process. To be eligible, candidates must have passed Class 12 with a minimum 60% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, and be at least 17 years old. MBBS is the flagship program at AIIMS Delhi.

AIIMS Delhi fees

The annual fees at AIIMS Delhi vary depending on the course. For the MBBS program, the fee is around ₹6,080. (link unavailable) courses have a tuition fee range of ₹900 to ₹2,400. For postgraduate courses, MD/MS programs cost ₹2,292 annually, while (link unavailable) programs have a fee of ₹1,400 per year. These tuition fees are exclusive of additional charges, such as hostel fees and a one-time registration fee.