EDUCATION

How much does Sub-Divisional Magistrate earn? Know salary, perks and more

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) is a key administrative rank in India bureaucracy. SDMs serve as the head of a subdivision within a district. If you are curious about the job, you can find all the key details including salary range and accompanying benefits in this article.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 07:21 PM IST

An SDM's perks are not just limited to their salary as a number of benefits are provided by the government.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, commonly referred to as SDM, is a key administrative rank in India bureaucracy. SDMs serve as the head of a subdivision within a district and are responsible for a wide range of duties. The role is often the first major posting for a newly-appointed officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or an officer promoted from state civil services. The SDM acts as a bridge between the district administration and the public, overseeing all administrative areas from law and order to the implementation of government schemes at the local level.

What is the pay range of an SDM?
The salary of an SDM is determined by the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). At the time of joining, an SDM's basic pay is roughly Rs 56,100 a month. However, the total monthly salary is considerably higher as several allowances are included. The gross monthly salary of an SDM at the time of joining ranges between Rs 75,000 and Rs 90,000, depending on the state of their posting and the city's classification. The salary increases with the officer's experience and promotion to higher administrative roles.

What benefits does an SDM get?
An SDM's perks are not just limited to their salary as a number of benefits are provided by the government. These include an official accommodation as well as a govt-issued vehicle for work-related duties. The government also covers other expenses for an SDM such as electricity, water, telephone, and internet bills. SDMs are also provided security guards and domestic staff on government expense. The job also entails medical benefits, a pension, and opportunities for study leave, making it a highly-secure and sought-after position.

