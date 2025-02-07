EDUCATION
Tina Dabi became a household name in 2015 when she secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination
Tina Dabi, the 2015 UPSC Civil Services topper, is once again in the news. This time, a marksheet claiming to be her CBSE Class 12 results has gone viral on social media. However, there is no official confirmation regarding its authenticity, and Dabi has not commented on the matter.
Tina Dabi became a household name in 2015 when she secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination on her first attempt. She completed her schooling at Jesus and Mary School, Delhi, before graduating from Lady Shri Ram College with a degree in Political Science.
Known for her academic excellence, media reports suggest that Dabi scored an impressive 93% in her Class 12 CBSE board exams, securing 100% marks in Political Science and History. Additionally, in her Class 10 board exams, she reportedly received A1 grades in all subjects and 95 marks in English.
Her UPSC performance was equally remarkable. In the UPSC Mains Examination 2015, she scored a total of 1063 marks out of 2025, with 868 in the written exams and 195 in the personality test. Her highest scores included 171 in Political Science Paper 2 and 145 in the essay paper.
The viral marksheet circulating online is not her Class 12 marksheet but actually her UPSC results, listing her scores from the Prelims, Mains, and Interview. As of now, Tina Dabi has not issued any statement regarding the viral claims.
