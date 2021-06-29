How Backstage Pass Gaming College Prepare Students to Join the Top Game and Technology Companies

A plethora of our society thinks that education is related only to engineering, medicals, and judiciary. But there are tons of underrated fields that the young generation of our country is willing to opt & due to information poverty, they couldn't get their hands on. Education related to gaming is among one of them when we look beside the idealized fields of education that are considered to be career-making paths.

The video game industry is one beneficial career options students can think about. While contemplating this dreamy industry, the first question that will arise in everyone's mind is how to learn game creation.

Video games are a very popular form of entertainment, with gamers spending more than 3 billion hours per week in front of their screen. When the statistics are this huge, just think about the revenue generation aspect of the gaming industry. It is grand! And unlike any other career opportunities, this field also requires proper knowledge about the technical aspect of games. For properly learning these many things, the only option is to learn from a recognized institute.

Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology is the right choice for such aspirants.

Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming & Technology has an organized way of teaching game development through the years. Here is a detailed insight into the curriculum of this distinguished Gaming College in Hyderabad.

The college has very detailed and organized learning techniques so that the students get a thorough knowledge about the subject they are opting for.

Among the courses offered by the college, the 4 years degree programs in Computer Science and Game Development, Game art & design and AR & VR is the one that gives you a deep understanding of the game making art.

In the first year of this course, students will be given knowledge of the C language followed by the C++ in 2nd year, then C# in the 3rd year, and finally students will be studying about Unity engine. When they start learning Unity, it is then that game development comes into the storyline.

To make games using the Unity engine, students require having a thorough knowledge of the languages they studied in the last three years, and only then they'll be able to progress further.

The course completion requires a mandatory project submission, and can you guess what kind of projects Backstage Pass accepts? Of course, it is related to Video Games!

In the final year of this bachelor course, students have to create their own game as a part of their mandatory project. And that way, whatever you have studied till now, you have applied the same to create a game. And for sure, by the final year, you will be industry-ready.

The other essential thing that makes Backstage Pass different from the rest of the gaming colleges is its practical-oriented teaching techniques.

The college believes that if you can relate the theoretical aspect of any course to its practical application, then your learning process enhances.

According to Swapna Naidu (Vice Principle of Backstage Pass) what makes Backstage Pass different from the rest of the colleges is that all the classes arranged in Backstage Pass are practical-oriented from the first year onwards. The teaching process involves an immediate implementation of theoretical knowledge. She says “From the first year itself, we teach the students with live examples of what they are learning. Whether it is a piece of code or an assignment, we relate everything with the video games already existing in the market. This method helps the students to understand what they are learning and implement it soon”.

She further goes on to add “Either you opt for development or design course, you’ll be having common classes in your first year. This ways you gain basic understanding of both coding and design. Later on, your subjects will be modified based on the course you've opted for”.

To prove that this process is beneficial to the students we have talked to one of the Alumni and asked him about his learning experience in Backstage Pass.

Durga Sandeep is a backstage Pass Alumni who is now a successful Game Developer, and he shared his experience with us to get an insight into how he learned game development throughout the years in Backstage Pass

Sandeep said, "Our basic curriculum was like B. Tech computer science till 2nd year. After that, in the 3rd year, we were introduced to game designing methods to implement all the basic languages that we’ve learned in the past 2 years. In the 4th year, we got introduced to Unity Platform, on which we started creating games for our portfolio. Portfolios and projects are the main highlights in our curriculum for the 4th year. One thing that I like about Backstage Pass is its flexibility with the project choice. For last year's assignment, either we can take up a new project or continue with the 3rd year project and expand it more in the 4th year".

Sandeep further said "I created two projects, and we got 8 to 9 months for creating the game. We used to have classes for half day & the rest will be lab sessions for focusing on the game creation.

There are two types of projects students opt for: either mobile games or a PC game. Usually, people opt for mobile games as it requires less space and time".

He shared his experience with last year's project saying, "one game that we created for the PC was a simple 2D-based game that has the concept of your computer getting a virus attack. We enjoyed the whole journey of game creation although we didn’t publish it anywhere, still, it helped us in understanding the industry requirements, and in our 4th year, we were pretty much familiar with the working of the gaming industry".

So many students agree on the fact that after spending 4 years in Backstage Pass, they felt the transition from being a game development student to being an actual game developer was very smooth. The curriculum, Industry experts as mentors, Practical training, continuous assignments, and interaction with Gaming Professionals is the Success Mantra for making the students ready to make a smooth entry into the Gaming and Technology Industry.

