HBSE Haryana Open School 10, 12 Result 2022 declared at bseh.org.in

Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 Result 2022

HOS 10, 12 Result 2022: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Haryana Open School (HOS) result 2022 has been released for Classes 10 and 12. Students can check their HOS result 2022 on the official website– bseh.org.in. Candidates who appeared for the HOS exam 2022 can now check their results.

Haryana Open Board Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ link

Choose HBSE HOS 10th or 12th Class result 2022

Enter the roll number in the given field

Click on the submit button

The online Haryana Open School result 2022 will open on the screen

Download and save it for use later.

As per the HOS Class 10th result 2022 data released by BSEH, the overall pass percentage of HOS Class 10 fresh students is 24.93 per cent. For CTP/Re-appear students pass percentage for HOS Class 10 is 50.83 per cent.

As many as 20,174 students appeared for HOS Class 10 for the first time. Out of them, 5,029 students have passed and 15,145 students got re-appear. For Class 12, a total of 23,886 students appeared and 15,790 students got re-appear.

