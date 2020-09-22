UPSC, NHM and PNB are hiring; here's how to apply online

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the National Health Mission (NHM), and the Punjab National Bank (PNB) have released the notification for hiring for various positions. Check details of how to apply.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the National Health Mission (NHM), and the Punjab National Bank (PNB) have released the notification for hiring for various positions. Check details of how to apply, last date of application, and eligibility criteria for each of the positions.

UPSC Recruitment 2020

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an online notification. As per the UPSC notification 2020 released on at @upsc.gov.in, there are a total of 204 vacancies that are to be filled. Candidates can apply for these posts before October 01, 2020.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Dates

The last date for submission of UPSC online recruitment application apply is October 01, 2020.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is October 02, 2020.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: How to apply

Candidates are requested to apply online on the official website www.upsconline.nic.in and not write to the

Commission for application forms.

1. Visit the official website www.upsconline.nic.in

2. Click on 'Online Recruitment Application (ORA) For Various Recruitment Posts'

3. Select the post and click on the 'Apply Now' adjacent to the post.

4. Fill in all the details carefully after agreeing to the terms and conditions.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancies

There are a total of 204 vacancies released under the UPSC recruitment 2020.

03 Vacancies for Livestock Officer

62 Vacancies for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology)

01 Vacancy for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Epidemiology)

54 Vacancies for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Surgery)

15 Vacancies for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Microbiology or Bacteriology)

12 Vacancies for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Nephrology)

17 Vacancies for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pathology)

03 Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nephrology)

11 Vacancies Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pharmacology)

25 Vacancies Assistant Director of Census Operations(Technical)



The eligibility criteria vary as per the post the candidates are interested to apply for. The application fee is Rs. 25.

Click here to download the UPSC recruitment 2020 notification PDF.

The National Health Mission

National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has announced the recruitment of candidates to 3800 Community Health Officer (CHO) posts.

Interested candidates can apply for NHM MP CHO recruitment 2020 at www.nhmmp.gov.in. The last date to apply for NHM MP recruitment 2020 is October 8, 2020.

The minimum age to apply for NHM MP CHO recruitment 2020 is 21 years while the maximum age is 40 years (relaxation for reserved category applicants).

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020 - Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website www.nhmmp.gov.in.

2. Under the notification tab, click on the 'Vacancy' link.

3. Search for the NHM MP CHO recruitment link.

4. Follow the instructions to fill the details in the NHM MP CHO recruitment application form

5. Submit the NHM MP recruitment application

Click here to download the NHM MP Recruitment 2020 official notification.

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has activated the online application window for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (Manager & Senior Manager). Interested candidates can apply to the posts at pnbindia.in. The last date to fill the PNB SO Recruitment 2020 online application is September 29, 2020.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

A total of 535 vacancies have been notified.

Manager (Risk) - 160 Posts

Manager (Credit) - 200 Posts

Manager (Treasury) - 30 Posts

Manager (Architect) - 25 Posts

Manager (Civil) - 2 Posts

Manager (Economic) - 10 Posts

Manager ( HR) - 10 Posts

Senior Manager (Risk) - 40 Posts

Senior Manager (Credit) - 50 Posts

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Age limit

Manager - 25 to 35 years

Senior Manager - 25 to 37 years

(Age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Application fee

SC/ST/PWBD category candidates - Rs. 175

Others- Rs. 850

Click here to download the PNB SO recruitment 2020 official notification.