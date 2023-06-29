Photo: Zee Media Bureau | Meet Himashu Hooda, tea seller whose father took out Rs 15 lakh loan bags seat in IIT Bombay, IISc Banglore

After rigorous preparation and extreme hard work, one would get the opportunity to study in one of the esteemed engineering and technology institutes, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. One such hope belonged to Himanshu Hooda, a 23-year-old who just discovered his desire of enrolling in a prominent engineering programme.

After Himanshu passed the fiercely tough Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) test, his amazing accomplishments came to light and inspired many. Hooda earned a 205 All-India Rank. He also obtained offers for M.Tech course from IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore based on his test results.

Who is Himanshu Hooda?

Son of a lowly tea vendor from Haryana, this 23-year-old man overcame many obstacles and financial challenges to become an engineer from one of India's best universities. In order to guarantee that his son succeeds in his chosen field without any obstacles, his father, Om Prakash Hooda, took out a loan for Rs 15 lakh. Himanshu worked at his father's tea shop on the Rohtak-Sonipat route in Sector 3 in addition to studying for the GATE.

In 1990, his family moved to Rohtak from the rural village of Mungan. Himanshu was an intelligent student who graduated from YMCA Faridabad in 2022 with a Bachelor of Technology. Himanshu consistently outperformed the competition in the classroom and earned 90% grades in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in class 12 at Mahendra Model School, Zee News reported.

After finishing his 10th and 12th grades, Himanshu also began preparing for the advanced Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which he had set his sights on. He was not, however, successful. Himanshu's father, a lowly tea vendor, struggled financially to provide his son with a good education. Om Prakash took out a loan to pay for his son's schooling when the family was renting a home in a housing authority neighbourhood.

Om Prakash, who is overjoyed with his son's accomplishment, declares that he has no complaints in life because Himanshu has finally accomplished his life's goal. He even remembered Himanshu writing IIT Bombay on his home's walls at a time of preparation to constantly remind himself how significant IIT-B is for him.

Himanshu remarked that, when he looked back on his journey thus far, he had always support from his family in any manner he could, even while he was in high school and college. He used to work at his father's shop, serving tea to clients. It's interesting that when the GATE results were revealed, he was visiting his father's tea shop.