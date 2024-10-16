There are millions of student in the country who opt for a career in management, aiming to secure a lucrative job opportunity.

There are millions of students in the country who opt for management, as there are plethora of job opportunities with handsome salaries in this field. Let us tell you about a management college in India that not only provides great placements, but offers internships with monthly stipends worth over Rs 1.75 lakhs.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, has successfully completed the placement process for its 2024-2026 batch. The students of post-graduate programmes and agribusiness management have collectively received 567 lucrative internship offers. This year, the students of IIM, Lucknow, received attractive internship offers with an average stipend of 1.43 lakh. The highest domestic stipend was recorded at Rs 3.95 lakh while that for international roles stood at an impressive Rs 1.75 lakh.

Notably, there were 234 freshers out of the 576 students who got internship opportunities. The rest had prior experiences in various fields. The students got offers in various areas of management such as - consultancy, finance, general managment, product management, sales and marketing, etc.

Top recruiters

Top recruiters who took part in the placement drives for the first time were - Ebay, Bank of New York Mellon, GMR Group, Navneet, Paytm Money, Tata Consumer Products, Tesco, etc. Apart from this, many big and traditional recruiters including Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Amazon, Deloitte, EY, Goldman Sachs, Tata Administrative Services, etc.

How to enroll in IIM, Lucknow?

Admissions in IIM, Lucknow are done on the basis on merit in the GMAT/CAT/XAT/GATE/ PGP-WE Entrance Exam, followed by a Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) round.

Candidates must score a minimum of 90 percentile in CAT to secure seats in this institute.