Here's a list of government recruitment exams to take place in March 2022 - Check Important dates

The calendar for government-related jobs and placement examinations for the month of March is out. This includes recruitment exams of various government-owned entities including Railways, SSC, UPSC, Banking, Teaching, Defence and DSSSB.

Here is a list of exams that will take place in the month of March:

- DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam - March 3 to March 10.

- Madhya Pradesh TET Exam - March 5

- RBI SO Exam - March 6

- NVS Non-Teaching Post - March 6

- SSC Phase-9 Selection Post - March 12, 15, and 16

- ICG Stage-1 Sailor Recruitment Exam- May be held in March.

- ESIC UDC Phase-1 - March 19

- SBI 2022 Exam - March 20

- DSSSB Junior Engineer - Likely from March 1 to March 31

- DSSACB Assistant Engineer - March 1 to March 31

- Legal Assistant, Assistant Law Officer - March 1 to March 31