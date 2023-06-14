Heatwave effect: Summer vacations of schools extended in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and other states, check details | Photo: File (Representative image)

Several regions have declared the closing of government schools up to Class 8 while others have even prolonged the duration of the school shutdown due to the intensifying heatwave and delayed monsoon. All schools in Jharkhand, up to and including Class 8, would be closed from 14 June till 17 June, according to a directive from School Education and Literacy Department.

While also stating that classes for grades 9 through 12 will not resume until June 15. The Jharkhand government had already scheduled the shutdown of all schools from June 12 through June 14. The Chhattisgarh administration, led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, stretched the summer break in the state from June 15 to June 26 in response to the heat weather.

According to CM Baghel's directives, Chhattisgarh's schools would be closed till June 26. The Patna District Administration had earlier ordered that all schools in the city be closed from June 12 to June 18. The administration imposed limits and suspended all academic activity until June 18 in response to the intense heatwaves.

Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, has chosen a different strategy and has decided not to close schools, instead opting to hold half-day courses until June 17. Due to the increase in temperature, schools will be open from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Goa Directorate of Education released an advisory ordering the closure of all educational facilities on June 10.

On June 12, the India Metrological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave advisory for a number of states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal during the course of the following five days. An extreme heat wave alert has been declared for the next five days in these states, according to IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar.

