HCL Off Campus Drive 2020: Jobs for trainee Engineer, BE/ BTech freshers; here's how you can apply

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc and a lot of people being unemployed, getting a job these days is a critical issue and if you are fit and interested to work with the right qualification with the Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) team, then check their website and apply for the HCL Careers.

Company: HCL Technologies Limited

HCL Technologies Limited is a global IT services company, headquartered in Noida, India. It emerged as an independent company in the year 1991 when HCL Limited ventured into the software services business but originally it just was the research and development division of HCL Limited.

For the uninformed, HCL Technologies offers services including IT consulting, enterprise transformation, remote infrastructure management, engineering and R&D, and business process outsourcing (BPO).

Company Website: www.hcl.com

Positions: Trainee Engineer

Experience: Freshers

Job Location: Across India

Salary: INR 3.5 LPA

Eligibility Criteria:

1. BE/ B.Tech – Electrical/ Mechanical/ Bio-Medical/ Bio-Technology

2. ONLY THESE FOUR BRANCHES ARE ELIGIBLE

3. 75% in 10th,12th, and UG

4. No standing arrears

5. 2020 Batch

Selection Process:

1. Online Test

2. Online Group Discussion

3. Online Technical Interview

4. Online HR Round

Note:

1. No Registration fee.

2. Eligible candidates are requested to register on their website www.kiot.ac.in on or before October 1.

3. The shortlisted candidates will be intimated through E-mail from HCL TEAM.

4. Shortlisted candidates are requested to get prepared for taking an online test from the comfort of their homes during the first week of OCTOBER 2020.

WHY HCL?

Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) has the most dynamic atmosphere which helps the freshers to mold themselves and to attain success.