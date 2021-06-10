HBSE Result 2021: Haryana Board class 10 result to be declared on THIS date, check here

HBSE Class 10 board result 2021: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to declare the result for HBSE class 10 exam 2021 tomorrow (June 11). The result will be available on the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in. According to Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal, the HBSE Class 10 board result 2021 will be declared by June 15. However, the result date for HBSE class 12 has not been announced yet.

The Haryana Board class 10 examination was scheduled to be conducted from April 20. But, the exam was cancelled in view of the pandemic situation. HBSE class 12 result 2021 is expected to be announced soon.

Haryana Education Minister also said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is not conducive for conducting the examination. But if a student wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the circumstances are normal.

Following the footsteps of CBSE, many states have cancelled their respective Class 12 board exams so far amid the COVID-19 situation in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board Exam 2021 in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

Steps to check the HBSE Haryana Board class 10 Results 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board, bseh.org.in

Step 2: Go to the result section

Also read AHSEC Exam 2021 Not CANCELLED: BIG UPDATE on Assam Board Class 12 exam schedule

Step 3: Click on the ‘Haryana Board class 10 result’ after the link gets activated

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and other required details

Step 5: Download the Haryana Board class 10 Results 2021 for further reference