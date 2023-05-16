Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

HBSE Haryana class 10 results 2023 announced: Site getting crashed? Here's how to check marks via SMS

The results for the Haryana Board Class 10th were announced on May 16 by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). Because of the enormous user load since the results have been released, the official HBSE website, bseh.org.in, has been frequently crashing. In these situations, students looking for their Class 10 Haryana Board results can receive them via SMS. Open a new message window, enter "RESULTHB10" and send it to 56263 to receive the BSEH 10th Result 2023 via SMS on your mobile device.

How to check the results on mobile online?

Go to your phone's Google Play store.

Search "Board of School Education Haryana" and install it.

Sign up for the app using your name, roll number, and email address.

Choose the "download result" link and enter the necessary information.

After that, the outcome will show up on the screen.

Step-by-step guide on how to download HBSE Class 10 marksheet?

Check out the HBSE's official website at bseh.org.in 2023 to access the scorecard.

Select the download link for the "HBSE 10th OR 12th result 2023."

Put in the roll number and birthdate from your admit card for the Haryana Board exam.

Fill out the form by clicking the "Submit" button.

Results for the HBSE 10th and 12th classes will be shown on the screen in 2023.

For later use, download the Haryana Board provisional mark sheet.

