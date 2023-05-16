Search icon
HBSE Haryana Board class 10th Result 2023 DECLARED at bseh.org.in: DIRECT LINK

Haryana board 12th results were declared on May 15. This year, the overall pass percentage is 81.65 per cent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

File photo

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani has declared the HBSE Class 10 result 2023 today (May 16). HBSE Class 10th Result 2023 is available on the official website –  bseh.org.in. 

Haryana board received 5,59,738 applications for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 out of which 2,6,3409 are senior secondary or Class 12 and 2,96,329 are secondary or Class 10 students. HBSE 12th board exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 25.

READ: HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 result to be declared shortly at bseh.org.in

Haryana board 12th results were declared on May 15. This year, the overall pass percentage is 81.65 per cent.

DIRECT LINK: bseh.org.in

Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2023: Steps to Check Score

  • Visit the HBSE official website bseh.org.in 2023 
  • Login with the required details
  • Click on the ‘HBSE 10th result 2023’ download link.
  • Enter the roll number and date of birth as on the Haryana Board exam admit card.
  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.
  • HBSE 10th Class results 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Take a printout of the provisional mark sheet for future reference.

