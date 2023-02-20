HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Admit Card out at bseh.org.in: How to download here

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023| Photo: PTI

The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 admit cards. The head of the schools can download the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 admit card from the official website-- bseh.org.in.

Candidates for compartment, mark correction, additional subjects, and self-study full subjects can also access the link on the board website to download their admit cards by entering their previous roll number or name, father's name, and mother's name.

As many as 559738 candidates have applied to appear for the Haryana Board Exam 2023. This includes 263409 senior secondary candidates and 296329 secondary candidates. Senior secondary exams will be held from February 27 to March 28, 2023, while secondary (academic) regular/self-study exams will be held from February 27 to March 25, 2023.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Admit Card: How to download