Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Admit Card out at bseh.org.in: How to download here

The Haryana Board Class 10, 12 exam 2023 admit card has been released at bseh.org.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 06:48 PM IST

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Admit Card out at bseh.org.in: How to download here
Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023| Photo: PTI

The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the  Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 admit cards. The head of the schools can download the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 admit card from the official website-- bseh.org.in. 

Candidates for compartment, mark correction, additional subjects, and self-study full subjects can also access the link on the board website to download their admit cards by entering their previous roll number or name, father's name, and mother's name.

As many as 559738 candidates have applied to appear for the Haryana Board Exam 2023. This includes 263409 senior secondary candidates and 296329 secondary candidates. Senior secondary exams will be held from February 27 to March 28, 2023, while secondary (academic) regular/self-study exams will be held from February 27 to March 25, 2023.

Read: UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registrations: One day left to apply for Civil Services exam at upsc.gov.in, check notification

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Admit Card: How to download

  • Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
  • Key in log in credentials
  • Download admit cards
  • Take printout for future reference. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
In pics: Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma gives fashion goals in purple dress
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration: Last date today to apply at ignou.ac.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.