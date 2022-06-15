HBSE Haryana 12th Board Result 2022 to be out today at bseh.org.in: Direct link, how to check here

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2022

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2022: The Haryana Board Class 12 result 2022 is scheduled to be declared today, June 15. The Board of School Education, Haryana will announce the BSEH 12th result 2022 after 6 PM. Once released, candidates will be able to check the Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 from the official website -- bseh.org.in

More than 2 lakh students registered for the HBSE Class 12 board examinations 2022. Apart from that, students also appeared for the Haryana Open School board of HOS.

BSEH Haryana Class 12 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana, bseh.org.in

On the homepage, go to the announcement section available

Click on the link - “BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12th Result 2022”

Enter your details to log in

Check and download Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022

Take a print of the Class 12 board result for any future reference.

BSEH Haryana Class 12 Exam 2022: Details

Haryana Board Exams 2022 were conducted from March 30 to April 20, 2022, from 12:30 pm to 3 pm. This year the Haryana Classes 10, 12 exams were conducted through offline mode. The syllabus for this year's board exam was reduced by 30 per cent. The BSEH class 10th and 12th exams were held at around 1700 test centres throughout the state.

