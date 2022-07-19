HBSE Haryana Board 10, 12 compartment exam 2022: Admit card expected by July 21, details here

Haryana board compartment exam 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Board of School Education, Haryana, BSEH is expected to release the Haryana Board class 10, 12 compartment exam 2022 by July 21. The HBSE 10th and 12th compartment exams are scheduled for July 31. The BSEH 10th and 12th admit card download link will be activated on the official website-- bseh.org.in. The admit card for HBSE 10th, and 12th compartment exams 2022 will have details of the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, time and guidelines.

The date sheet for BSEH compartment exams is available on the official website - bseh.org.in. The HBSE 10th compartment exams will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the Haryana Board Class 12 examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Haryana board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2022: How to download

Visit the official website-- bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter all the required details and click on submit

Your BSEH admit card will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read the Haryana 10, 12 board compartmental exam 2022 admit card carefully. In case of any discrepancy in the HBSE admit card, the student can contact the board office and get it corrected by July 26, 2022. This year, a total of 65,389 students will be appearing in the HBSE compartment exam 2022 (academic/open school), out of which, 40,837 are boys and 24,552 are girls.

