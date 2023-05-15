Search icon
Haryana Board Result 2023: Nancy tops HBSE Class 12, check overall pass percentage

HBSE 12th Result 2023: Students can check their results from the official website at bseh.org.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Haryana Board Result 2023: Nancy tops HBSE Class 12, check overall pass percentage
Haryana Board Result 2023: Nancy tops HBSE Class 12, check overall pass percentage (file photo)

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has declared the Class 12 results. This year, Nancy from Bhiwani has emerged as the overall topper in the three streams (Arts, Science, and Commerce). She has achieved the feat with a score of 498 marks out of 500. She is a student of Nav Bharat Senior Secondary School, Bhiwani.

Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage stands at 81.65%. This is down by 5.43 points from last year's 87.08%. Students can check their results from the official website at bseh.org.in. This year, a total of 2.96 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Haryana Board Class 12 Results 2023: Steps to Check Score 

  1. Visit the HBSE official website bseh.org.in 2023 
  2. Login with required details
  3. Click on the ‘HBSE 10th OR 12th result 2023’ download link.
  4. Enter the roll number and date of birth as on the Haryana Board exam admit card.
  5. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.
  6. HBSE 10th, 12th Class results 2023 will appear on the screen.
  7. Take a printout of the provisional mark sheet for future reference.

