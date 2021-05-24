HBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Haryana Board exam for class 12 can be conducted from THIS date, know details

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) to conduct the class 12 board examinations from June 15. The education minister of Haryana, Kanwarpal Gurjar said the state is ready to hold HBSE class 12 exam 2021 between June 15 and June 20. Earlier the state government had announced to conduct class 12 examinations from June 1. However, the examination of Class 12 was later postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

The education minister of the state said that the Haryana board is ready to conduct the examination. Also, if a student is unable to appear in the HBSE class 12 board examination due to COVID-19, then their examination will be conducted later.

A date sheet will be issued by the board 20 days before the Haryana board conducts the class XII examinations. The education minister said that in many states, it has been suggested to reduce the duration of exams from three hours to an hour. He also said if students visit the exam centre then there is no point in reducing time.

The final decision is yet to be made for HBSE 12th board exam 2021 and is expected to be announced soon.

Haryana on Sunday (May 23) extended the lockdown for one more week till May 31, 2021 (5 am) under 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana'. For the fourth time, the state government has extended the lockdown in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown was first announced on May 3.

On Saturday, Haryana reported 5,021 COVID-19 cases, 11,327 recoveries, and 98 deaths.

Haryana’s total cases have reached 7,33,628 cases, of which 6,78,22 are recoveries and the Death toll reaches 7415. The active cases have come down to 47,993. In earlier cases, more than 15,000 were reported which has now come down to 5000 to 6000 cases.