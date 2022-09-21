Haryana Board 10, 12 re-appear exam 2022 admit card released at bseh.org.in: How to download here

Haryana Board 10, 12 re-apear exam 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Board of School Education Haryana has declared the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 re-appear exam admit card 2022 at the official website-- bseh.org.in. Students willing to re-appear for the Haryana board 10, and 12 exams can now download the re-appear admit card.

To download the Harayana Board 10, 12 re-appear exam 2022 admit card, candidates will need to enter their application number, previous roll number, candidate's name, father's name, mother's name, and registration number.

The HBSE reappear exam for Class 10 will be conducted from September 29 to October 7. And the Class 12 reappear examination will be conducted from September 29 to October 17. Over 30,000 candidates will be appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 re-appear exams.

HBSE Re-appear Exam Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website– bseh.org.in

On the homepage in the news section, click on the ‘HBSE re-appear exam admit card 2022’ link

Enter the required details - application number, previous roll number, candidate's name, father's name, mother's name, and registration number

The HBSE admit card will get displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the HBSE re-appear admit card 2022 for future reference.

