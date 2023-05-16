Search icon
Once released, HBSE Class 10th Result 2023 will be available on the official website – bseh.org.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani to announce the result of HBSE Class 10 exam 2023 today (May 16). According to the information given by board Chairperson VP Yadav, the HBSE Class 10th result will be declared today (May 16) at 3.30 pm. Once released, HBSE Class 10th Result 2023 will be available on the official website –  bseh.org.in. 

Haryana board received 5,59,738 applications for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 out of which 2,6,3409 are senior secondary or Class 12 and 2,96,329 are secondary or Class 10 students. HBSE 12th board exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 25.

Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2023: Steps to Check Score

  • Visit the HBSE official website bseh.org.in 2023 
  • Login with the required details
  • Click on the ‘HBSE 10th result 2023’ download link.
  • Enter the roll number and date of birth as on the Haryana Board exam admit card.
  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.
  • HBSE 10th Class results 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Take a printout of the provisional mark sheet for future reference.

HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 result to be declared shortly at bseh.org.in
