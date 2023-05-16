HBSE 10th Result 2023 today at bseh.org.in: DIRECT LINK to check Haryana Board Class 10 result

File photo

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani to declare the HBSE Class 10 result 2023 today (May 16). According to the information given by board Chairperson VP Yadav, the HBSE Class 10th result will be declared today (May 16) at 3.30 pm. Once released, HBSE Class 10th Result 2023 will be available on the official website – bseh.org.in.

Haryana board received 5,59,738 applications for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 out of which 2,6,3409 are senior secondary or Class 12 and 2,96,329 are secondary or Class 10 students. HBSE 12th board exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 25.

Haryana board 12th results were declared on May 15. This year, the overall pass percentage is 81.65 per cent.

DIRECT LINK: bseh.org.in

Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2023: Steps to Check Score