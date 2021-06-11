HBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Haryana Board result to be declared TODAY at bseh.org.in

HBSE Class 10 board result 2021: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is going to declare the result of HBSE class 10 exam 2021 today (June 11).

HBSE Class 10 board result 2021 Live Updates: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is going to declare the result of HBSE class 10 exam 2021 today (June 11). The result will be declared on the official website of the Haryana Board, bseh.org.in. On Thursday, Haryana Board Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said that the Haryana board has prepared the result of Class 10 and will be declared today (June 11).

A total of 3,18,373 students had registered for Haryana 10 Board Exam 2021. Out of which, 1,74,956 are boys and 1,43,417 are girls. The students can check the official website of the Haryana Board to download HBSE Class 10 Result 2021.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal has said earlier that the HBSE Class 10 board result 2021 will be declared by June 15. However, the HBSE class 12 Result 2021 date has not been announced yet.

The Haryana Board class 10 examination 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held from April 20. But, the exam got cancelled in view of the COVID-19 situation. HBSE class 12 result 2021 is expected to be announced soon.

The situation is not conducive for conducting the examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But if a student is dissatisfied and wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the situation becomes normal.

Steps to check BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Haryana board bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for HBSE Class 10 Result 2021 (once the link gets activated)

Step 3: Enter BSEH Class 10th roll number and other details if required

Step 4: Submit your details to check the result

Step 5: View the BSEH Class 10th result 2021 and download