HBSE 10th Result 2021: Haryana Board result for class 10 to be declared SOON at bseh.org.in

HBSE Class 10 board result 2021: Haryana Board result of class 10 is going to be declared today (June 11) by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). The result will be declared on the official website of the Haryana Board, bseh.org.in. The result is expected to be declared at 2.30 pm today.

In HBSE class 10 result 2020, the pass percentage was 64.59%. and the pass percentage of girls was 69.86 and of boys was 60.27.

A total of 3,18,373 students had registered for Haryana 10 Board Exam 2021. Out of which, 1,74,956 are boys and 1,43,417 are girls. The students can check the official website of the Haryana Board to download HBSE Class 10 Result 2021.

On Thursday, Haryana Board Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said that the Haryana board has prepared the result of Class 10 and will be declared today (June 11).

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal has said earlier that the HBSE Class 10 board result 2021 will be declared by June 15. However, the HBSE class 12 Result 2021 date has not been announced yet.

Steps to check BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Haryana board bseh.org.in

Also read AHSEC Exam 2021 Not CANCELLED: BIG UPDATE on Assam Board Class 12 exam schedule

Step 2: Click on the result link for HBSE Class 10 Result 2021 (once the link gets activated)

Step 3: Enter BSEH Class 10th roll number and other details if required

Step 4: Submit your details to check the result

Step 5: View the BSEH Class 10th result 2021 and download