HBSE Class 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: Direct link, steps to check here

HBSE Class 10 board result 2021 Live Updates: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has declared the result of HBSE class 10 exam 2021 today (June 11). The result is available on the official website of the Haryana Board, bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board results were announced in a press conference organised by the board. To download Class 10 results, visit the official website of Haryana Board, bseh.org.in, enter your login details.

The result was expected to be declared at 2.30 pm today which got delayed by an hour.

A total of 3,18,373 students had registered for Haryana 10 Board Exam 2021. Out of which, 1,74,956 are boys and 1,43,417 are girls. The students can check the official website of the Haryana Board to download HBSE Class 10 Result 2021. In HBSE class 10 result 2020, the pass percentage was 64.59%. and the pass percentage of girls was 69.86 and of boys was 60.27.

Steps to check BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Haryana board bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for HBSE Class 10 Result 2021 (once the link gets activated)

Step 3: Enter BSEH Class 10th roll number and other details if required

Step 4: Submit your details to check the result

Step 5: View the BSEH Class 10th result 2021 and download

Following the footsteps of CBSE, many states have cancelled their respective Class 12 board exams so far amid the COVID-19 situation in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board Exam 2021 in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.