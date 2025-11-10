FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Haryana TET Result 2025 DECLARED at bseh.org.in, direct link to download PRT/TGT/PGT PDF

The HTET Examination took place on 30th and 31st July, 2025. The aim of conducting this exam is to fill the positions of Primary (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) across the government schools in Haryana.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 12:07 PM IST

Haryana TET Result 2025 DECLARED at bseh.org.in, direct link to download PRT/TGT/PGT PDF
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has today declared the results of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025. Candidates can check and download the HTET 2025 scorecards from the official website: bseh.org.in. The HTET Examination was conducted on 30th and 31st July, 2025. HTET 2025 is conducted to fill the positions of Primary (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) across the government schools in Haryana. 

Haryana TET Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

  • Step 1: Visit the official website- bseh.org.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, go to the link titled ‘Result of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2025’ 
  • Step 3: Now select the exam level, PRT or TGT or PGT.
  • Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.
  • Step 5: Enter details such as roll number, mobile number and date of birth.
  • Step 6: Your HTET 2025 Result will appear on the screen.
  • Step 7: Check the result then download it for future reference.

Direct link to check HTET Result 2024 

