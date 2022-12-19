Search icon
Haryana TET 2022 result OUT: See how to check, other details here

Haryana TET 2022 result has been declared at the official website-- bseh.org.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result 2022 has been declared today (December 19) at the official website-- bseh.org.in. Candidates who appeared for the HTET 2022 can now check the result. This year, the HTET was conducted by Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani on December 3 and 4, 2022.

As per the press release, as many as 2,61,389 candidates appeared in this examination of which 1,88,083 were females, 73,301 were males, and 05 were transgenders.

HTET Result 2022: How to check

  • Go to the official website--bseh.org.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the HTET result link
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in the asked credentials
  • Check and download the result from the HTET login
  • Take a printout for future reference.

About HTET 2022

The HTET exam 2022 was conducted for three levels, Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3. Level 1 is for Primary Teachers (Standard I - V), Level 2 for Trained Graduate Teachers (Standard VI-VIII), and Level 3 for Post Graduate Teachers (Standard IX-XII). The result is released for all the levels, check the steps mentioned below to download your result from the official website.

