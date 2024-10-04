Haryana schools to remain closed for two days due to elections; check dates here

The Directorate of Education has announced that all government, semi-government, and private schools in Haryana will be closed for two days in light of the upcoming Haryana Vidhan Sabha General Elections 2024. The schools will be closed on October 4 and 5, which coincides with the elections scheduled for October 5.

Schools had planned to hold exams on October 4, but those exams have now been moved to October 9. The Directorate explained that schools need to close because polling stations will be set up in school buildings, making it necessary to suspend classes.

Haryana is expecting a large turnout for the elections, with 90 assembly seats up for election in a single phase. According to the Election Commission, there are about 2.1 crore registered voters in Haryana, including around 9.5 lakh women and 1.6 crore men. Notably, 4.52 lakh young voters will be casting their votes for the first time.

As the election date approaches, candidates are making their final preparations. The last day for campaigning is October 3, creating a busy atmosphere as candidates work to connect with voters and gain support.

The results of the election will be announced on October 8, which is an important date for Haryana's future. The outcome will play a key role in determining the state’s leadership and direction.

Parents and guardians should take note of the school closures and the new exam date. This is an important time for citizens to participate in the democratic process and make their voices heard.