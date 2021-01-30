Headlines

Haryana schools for classes 6 to 8 to reopen from THIS date, check guidelines here

The Haryana government reopened the schools for students of classes 10 and 12 from December 14, while they opened from December 21 for classes 9 & 11.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2021, 11:47 AM IST

The Haryana government on Friday allowed the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 with certain conditions from February 1. For Classes 6 to 8, school timings will be between 10 am to 1.30 pm, according to an order issued by the Department of School Education on Friday.

Guidelines issued for school reopening

1. According to the guidelines, the students need to carry their Covid-19 negative test report with them before entering the school premises.

2. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to their entry into the school premises.

3. It is mandatory for students to carry a consent letter signed by their parents, declaring they don't have any problem with their ward attending physical classes.

4. However, there will not be a compulsion if parents decide against it, said the order.

5. Students who wish to continue their studies through the online mode, as has been imparted to them during the past 10 months, can avail this facility as before.

6. In case any student tests positive, necessary protocols laid down by the government will be followed. The schools will have to follow all COVID-related SOPs.

Schools in the state were closed ever since March 2020 after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed. Earlier, the Haryana government reopened the schools for students of classes 10 and 12 from December 14, while they opened from December 21 for classes 9 and 11.

The state has a total of 1240 active coronavirus cases. Around 2,63,347 people have recovered from the disease ni the state while 3,014 died.

