Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Haryana PSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021: New vacancies announced for 437 posts at hpsc.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

HPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021: The closing date for the submission of online applications is January 6, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2021, 05:50 PM IST

Haryana PSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021: New vacancies announced for 437 posts at hpsc.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is inviting applications for 437 Lecturer in Various Subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department posts. The last date to apply is January 06, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021Details

Post: Lecturer in Various Subjects           

No. of Vacancy: 431       

Pay Scale: 53,100/- FPL-9

Post: Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department     

No. of Vacancy: 06          

Pay Scale: 44900/- FPL-7

HPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Relevant Discipline with First Class either in Bachelor OR Master Degree from recognized University/ Institution and Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Matric or Higher Education.     

Age Limit: 21 to 42 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Debit Card and Credit Card.

For Male Gen/Reserved Other State Candidates: 1000/-              

For All Female Candidates: 250/-

For SC/ BC/ SBC/ EBP (Gen.)/ ESM Candidates of Haryana only: 250/-

For PH: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the official website, hpsc.gov.in from December 13, 2021, to January 06, 2022.

Important Dates for HPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021

Starting date for online application submission: December 13, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 06, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: January 06, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written exam and interview.

HPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Notification: hpsc.gov.in

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is inviting applications for 437 Lecturer in Various Subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department posts. The last date to apply is January 06, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021Details

Post: Lecturer in Various Subjects           

No. of Vacancy: 431       

Pay Scale: 53,100/- FPL-9

Post: Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department     

No. of Vacancy: 06          

Pay Scale: 44900/- FPL-7

HPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Relevant Discipline with First Class either in Bachelor OR Master Degree from recognized University/ Institution and Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Matric or Higher Education.     

Age Limit: 21 to 42 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Debit Card and Credit Card.

For Male Gen/Reserved Other State Candidates: 1000/-              

For All Female Candidates: 250/-

For SC/ BC/ SBC/ EBP (Gen.)/ ESM Candidates of Haryana only: 250/-

For PH: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the official website, hpsc.gov.in from December 13, 2021, to January 06, 2022.

Important Dates for HPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021

Starting date for online application submission: December 13, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 06, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: January 06, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written exam and interview.

HPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Notification: hpsc.gov.in

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.