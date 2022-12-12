Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2022: 22 vacancies available in band staff; know eligibility, salary, other details

For the temporary Constable of Band Staff position, the Haryana Police is hiring. Male applicants who are interested in this position can submit an online application at haryanapolice.gov.in. Application forms for Haryana Police Constables are accepted until December 20, 2022.

Below are details about the Haryana Police, including job vacancies, eligibility requirements, and other information.

Important Dates for the Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2022

The deadline to apply online is December 20, 2022.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Information

11 Male Constable posts are available in Brass Band and Pipe Band.

Gen-5

SC-2

BCA-1

BCB-1

EWS-1

ESM GEN-1

Recruitment for Haryana Police Constables in 2022: Salary

Salary for the candidates will range from Rs 21, 700 to Rs 69, 100 per month.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For all categories, the candidate must have earned a 10+2 diploma or its equivalent degree education board or institution. Higher education or the matriculation examination with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. Candidates can apply for the position if they are between the ages of 18 and 25.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Selection Criteria

Three tests—the Knowledge, Physical Screening, and Band Skill Test—must be taken by all applicants. Candidates must score 20 marks on questions about general knowledge in the knowledge test. For incorrect answers, there won't be any negative marking. Both Hindi and English will be used as the examination's language. There will be 25 objective questions of 0.80 points each on the test, which will last for 25 minutes.

The Physical Screening Test (PST) requires candidates to run 2.5 km and 1 km in the allotted time. The candidates will be put to the test in an interview and a band skill test worth 60 marks to determine their viability for joining the band staff. Candidates must be proficient musicians, be able to read music, or simply have a musical flair.

How to Apply for the Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2022?

The candidates must click the link that reads on the Haryana Police website, haryanapolice.gov.in. To apply for the position of Constable (Male) for Band Staff in the Haryana Police, click the link and sign your name. After logging in, they must provide their required information.