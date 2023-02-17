Haryana Open School Exam 2023: HBSE Open School Class 10th and 12th admit card released at bseh.org.in

File photo

Board of School Education Haryana (Bhiwani) has released the admit card for the Haryana Open School exam 2023 today, on February 16. Students of Class 10, 12 can download the hall ticket through the official website - bseh.org.in.

HBSE Open School Admit Card are for Class 10th and 12th fresh, CTP, re-appear, full subject, an additional subject, partial marks improvement, and mercy chance exam.

Haryana Open School exams is scheduled to be conducted from February 27 to March 28, 2023. The Haryana Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 admit cards of regular students to be released on the official website from February 20, 2023.

Haryana Open School Admit Card 2023: steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the HOS admit card 2023 link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your Haryana Open School admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and must keep a hard copy of it for further need.

Direct Link: Haryana Open School Exam 2023 Admit Card

