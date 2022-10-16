Search icon
Haryana NEET PG round 1 merit list released: Here's all you need to know

Haryana NEET PG round 1 merit list has been released at the official website-- hry.online-counselling.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

Haryana NEET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) round 1 merit list has been released and the provisional allotment of seats of the candidates who have applied for MD/ MS/ Post MBBS DNB/ Post MBBS Diploma in government, government-aided and private medical colleges including those under private University (SGT University, Budhera Gurugram) and Civil Hospitals in Haryana. 

DMER Haryana has also provided the option to submit grievances through the admission portal by raising a ticket under category 'Allocation Grievances' up to October 17 (12 noon). The official website to check Haryana NEET PG counselling provisional list is hry.online-counselling.co.in.

NEET PG seat allocation

NEET PG seat allocation has been done as per the preferences filled by the candidates online, categories of the candidate and NEET PG scores and ranks and as per Haryana government seat allocation rules. Eligibility of the candidate is as per NEET criteria. 

The final seat allotment will be released tomorrow after considering the grievances. Document verification of candidates, as per the Haryana NEET PG counselling dates, can be done between October 20 and October 22. The last date to join the allotted institute is October 22.

