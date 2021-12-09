Haryana NEET Counselling 2021 latest updates: Dates, eligibility, fees and seat intake

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in Haryana will publish the dates for NEET Counselling 2021. DMER, the organizing authority, will also offer recommendations to the participating institutes in accordance with MCC in order to ensure a fair and efficient counselling procedure. To enable admission to MBBS and BDS courses, the Haryana NEET Counselling Schedule 2021 will be announced.

Candidates will be able to apply and select their preferred college, as well as complete the document verification process after the application process. Following the announcement of the NEET results by NTA on November 1 (the scorecards of the candidates were delivered by NTA on their registered email), the authorities will begin the registration process. Haryana NEET Counselling 2021 will be conducted online, following with a mop-up round.

All qualified candidates will be able to complete their applications once the merit list is announced. The Haryana NEET 2021 seat assignment would be based on the candidates' choices and the Haryana NEET 2021 counselling. Please keep in mind that the Haryana merit list 2021 will be released in two parts: government-aided medical and dental colleges and private medical and dental colleges. After a candidate is assigned a seat, he or she can access the allotment letter by logging in.

Only those who have passed the National Eligibility Cumulation Entrance Test 2021 are eligible to attend the counselling. On behalf of the Haryana Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, is conducting Haryana NEET 2021 counselling. Admissions to government/ government-aided/ private medical and dental colleges are made using Haryana NEET 2021's combined centralized counselling.

Haryana NEET Counseling 2021 Important Dates

A candidate must qualify for NEET 2021 in order to engage in this counselling. Candidates who do not qualify for NEET will be unable to participate in Haryana MBBS 2021 counselling. Candidates interested in participating in Haryana NEET 2021 counselling should visit the official website https://dmer.haryana.gov.in/ regularly.

Eligibility Criteria for Haryana NEET Counseling in 2021

The candidate:

Must be an Indian citizen.

Must have scored minimum passing marks in the NEET 2021 exam.

Must be Haryana resident, and their parents must have a Haryana permanent residence certificate.

Candidates from all around the country, however, are eligible to apply for Haryana MBBS counselling 2021 under management quota seats.

Haryana NEET 2021 Counselling Process: In Detail

The Haryana NEET counselling process for 2021 consists of several processes, including registration, payment of the counselling fee and document verification. The following are the specifics of each phase that a candidate must take:

Candidates who desire to participate in Haryana NEET 2021 counselling must first register on the DMER, Haryana's official website. Candidates must provide a valid email address and mobile phone number in order to register online.

Candidates should log in to the registered account using the credentials generated during the registration procedure and fill out the Haryana NEET counselling 2021 application form. In order to submit their applications, candidates must pay a non-refundable counselling charge of Rs 4,000 for general candidates, Rs 1,000 for candidates from reserved categories and Rs 10,000 for NRI candidates.

Verification of documents and a list of registered candidates

DMER Haryana will produce a list of candidates who completed the registration process after the due deadline for registration has passed. Candidates whose names are on the list would be required to go to the Admission Committee at Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, to have their documentation and qualifications verified. The Admission Committee will advise the candidate whether or not he or she is eligible for Haryana NEET counselling.

The following is a list of documents that must be presented for verification during the Haryana MBBS counselling process.

Certificate of Completion for Class 10

Class 12 passing certificate

Class 12 marksheet

Character certificate issued by the last institute

Certificate of permanent residency (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

A certification for benchmark disability (if applicable)

Freedom fighters' Certificate of Dependency (if applicable)

ESM Accreditation Certificate (if applicable)

Earnings Statement (if applicable)

Affidavit attesting to the fact that a person is a member of a minority group

Any two valid picture ID proofs

Copy of the Haryana MBBS 2021 counselling application form

Allotment letter of the candidate

Candidates who are NRI:

The Association of Indian Universities issued equivalency certificate

Certificate of conversion (grading to the percentage of marks)

NRI proof (passport, OCI/PIO letter, bank account information)

Choice filling and the State Merit List

Candidates who are deemed to be eligible will be ranked based on their NEET 2021 results. By login into their registered accounts, eligible candidates will be able to fill out their course/institute preferences. The seat allocation process will be based on the choices of the candidates.

Seat Allotment List

DMER Haryana will assign seats based on the applicants' merits and the choices they make. The Haryana NEET counselling 2021 seat allotment list will be made available online on its official website.

Reporting to the institute that has been assigned to you

Candidates who have been assigned a seat and wish to keep their assigned seat must report to the assigned institute for confirmation of their admission. A candidate's place will be forfeited if he or she fails to report to the assigned institute and will not be eligible for the next counselling.

Seat Intake for Haryana NEET Counseling in 2021

Seat Intake for Haryana NEET Counseling in 2021 will be soon announced on its official website.