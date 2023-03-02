Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Haryana HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Assistant District Attorney posts at hpsc.gov.in, check pay scale

The last date to apply is March 28. Interested candidates can apply online at hpsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

Haryana HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Assistant District Attorney posts at hpsc.gov.in, check pay scale
File photo

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is inviting applications for Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. The last date to apply is March 28. Interested candidates can apply online at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill 112 vacancies of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana.

Pay scale: FPL-9 (1't Cell-53100, Last Cell 167800)

How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online on the website hpsc.gov.inlenus. The online Applications can be submitted up to the Closing Date 28.03.2023 till 11:55 PM. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card well before the commencement of the written test if any. 

Application fee:
For male candidates from the General category and other reserved categories of other States, the application fee is Rs 1000. All female applicants in the general category, all candidates in other states' reserved categories, and both male and female candidates in Haryana's SC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories have to pay a fee of Rs 250.

HPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 621 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.