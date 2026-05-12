Haryana HBSE Board 12th Result 2026: Result declared at bseh.org.in, check steps to download

EDUCATION
HBSE Class 12 result 2026, bseh.org. Haryana Board of School Education has released Class 12 results today, May 12, during an official press conference in the afternoon. Students can check their results and download the provisional marksheets through the official board website online at bseh.org.in.
HBSE 12th result 2026: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released Class 12 results today, May 12, during an official press conference in the afternoon. Board Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar announced the results at headquarters in Bhiwani. Students can check their results and download the provisional marksheets through the official board website online at bseh.org.in.