Haryana HBSE Board 12th Result 2026: Girls outperform boys with 90.08% pass rate, check stream wise results, toppers list

HBSE 12th result 2026: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has declared the Haryana Board 12th Result 2026 on Tuesday, May 12, for the exam conducted in February and March. The Board has announced the results on the official website at bseh.org.in. This year girls have outshined boys.

HBSE 12th result 2026: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has declared the Haryana Board 12th Result 2026 on Tuesday, May 12, for the exam conducted in February and March. The Board has announced the results on the official website at bseh.org.in.

In the HBSE Class 12th exam 2026, a total of 242,856 candidates appeared out of whom, 2,05,618 students cleared the examination, and 10,498 candidates failed to pass. The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 examination stood at 84.67 percent.

Girls outshine boys

According to the board, girls outperformed boys in the state board examinations. The pass percentage of boys was recorded at 81.45 percent, while girls registered an excellent 87.97 percent pass rate, and thus have outran boys with a difference of 6.52 percentage points. In terms of streams, Science students emerged as the best performers with a pass percentage of 90.08 percent, Commerce followed with 88.20 percent, while Arts showed 82.60 per cent.

The performance gap between rural and urban regions remained marginal this year. Rural students scored a pass percentage of 84.98, slightly more than urban students who recorded 83.91 per cent.

S.No Name Marks School 1. Deepika 499/500 Vivekanand Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School, Chillar (Rewari) 2. Udita 498/500 Vishvavara Kanya Gurukul, Rurki (Rohtak) 3. Yogita 497/500 Shiksha Bharti Global School, Budain (Jind) 4. Muskan 497/500 Gyan Bharti Public School, Dhamtan Sahib (Jind)

The Haryana Board has also announced during its press conference held in the afternoon that the window for re-evaluation and re-checking process will remain open for 20 days starting from the declaration of the result. It has said that students who are dissatisfied with their scores can apply online through the official portal. Further announcements regarding compartment examinations, original mark sheets and certificates are expected to be issued separately by the board in the coming days.