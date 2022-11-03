Search icon
Haryana CET admit card 2022 OUT: Website, how to check here

Haryana CET admit card 2022 has been released at the official website-- hssc.gov.in and onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 at the official website-- hssc.gov.in and onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in. Candidates can now download and check their hall tickets from the official websites. 

The Harayana CET 2022 exam will be conducted in two shifts with the first shift being from 10 am to 11:45 am and the second shift being from 3 pm to 4 pm. Candidates can check or download their Examination City Intimation Slip using their Registration number and date of birth. 

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official website-- hssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, go to the latest notifications
  • Search the direct link for downloading Haryana CET Admit Cards 2022
  • Click on the direct link and a login page will be displayed on the screen
  • Enter the login details as required
  • Your admit card will show up on the screen
  • Download and print a copy for future reference.
