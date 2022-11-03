Haryana CET admit card 2022 OUT: Website, how to check here

Photo: PTI

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 at the official website-- hssc.gov.in and onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in. Candidates can now download and check their hall tickets from the official websites.

The Harayana CET 2022 exam will be conducted in two shifts with the first shift being from 10 am to 11:45 am and the second shift being from 3 pm to 4 pm. Candidates can check or download their Examination City Intimation Slip using their Registration number and date of birth.

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022: How to download