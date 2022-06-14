Haryana Board to Kerala SSLC check list of state boards likely to declare 10, 12 result tomorrow

Check list of all state boards that will declare the result tomorrow

While some states have released the result for board exam 2022, many state boards are yet to release their 10, 12 board result 2022. According to media reports, many state board results are expected to be declared tomorrow, June 15, 2022.

Here is a list of all the states to declare their board result 2022:

Haryana board 12th result 2022

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is most likely to announce the Haryana Board 12th result 2022 tomorrow on the official website--bseh.org.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their BSEH Haryana board Class 12 result 2022 from the official website as well as through SMS services. More details

The Haryana Board 10 result 2022 is expected to release on June 25.

Kerala SSLC result 2022

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board result 2022 is also expected to release tomorrow, June 15. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the Kerala Class 10 exam 2022 between March 31 and April 29.

Once announced, candidates will be able to check their Kerala board Class 10 results 2022 on websites-- keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. More details

JAC Jharkhand 10, 12 result 2022

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the Jharkhand Council Class 10th, 12th results tomorrow. However, there has been no official declaration regarding the result date.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022 from the official website jacresults.com. More details

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022

The Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 was conducted between March 15 to April 4, 2022.

While some media reports state that the Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2022 is expected to release tomorrow, on June 15, board official, Hemant Kumar has confirmed to DNA India that the Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2022 will not be released tomorrow.

He also added that no official date has been fixed yet for the Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a check at the official website -- Mahresult.nic.in.

