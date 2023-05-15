Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE class 12th results expected today at bseh.org.in, know how to check marksheet

File photo

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani is all set to announce the result of HBSE Class 10th, Class 12th exam 2023 soon. As per media reports, HBSE Class 12th result 2023 is expected to be declared today (May 15). Once released, HBSE Class 10th and HBSE Class 12th Result 2023 will be available on the official website – bseh.org.in. However, no official confirmation has been made yet regarding the date and time of the result.

Haryana board received 5,59,738 applications for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 out of which 2,6,3409 are senior secondary or Class 12 and 2,96,329 are secondary or Class 10 students. HBSE 12th board exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 25.

Haryana Class 12 Results: Check Last 5 Years’ Pass Percentage

2022 – 87.08 percent

2021 – 100 percent

2020 – 80.34 percent

2019 – 74.48 percent

2018 – 63.84 percent

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Steps to Check Score